She’s still the ‘Uptown Girl’: Billy Joel sings classic as ex-wife Christie Brinkley dances

NEW YORK — They may have divorced decades ago, but Christie Brinkley is still Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.”

>> Read more trending news

The former supermodel attended her ex-husband’s concert Friday at New York’s Madison Square Garden, US Weekly reported.

A fan posted a video of Brinkley dancing and singing to the classic on TikTok.

Joel and Brinkley started dating in 1983 and eventually got married in 1985. He wrote the song “Uptown Girl” for Brinkley, with lyrics such as, “She’s been living in her uptown world/I bet she’s never had a backstreet guy.”

Joel told Howard Stern that the song was originally about several “Uptown Girls,” but after breaking up with Elle Macpherson and dating Brinkley he made it just about one — Brinkley. He also confirmed it in his book “Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography,” People reported.

Macpherson also said the song was originally about several women.

“I think it’s [about] all the uptown girls, put it that way,” Macpherson said, according to People. “He liked tall girls.”

Joel and Brinkley also starred in the music video.

The former couple have a daughter together, Alexa Ray Joel, born in 1985. Joel and Brinkley divorced in 1994, US Weekly reported.

Alexa Ray Joel performed with her father at the concert on Friday night, performing “To Sir With Love” for her dad.

@thebillyjoelfanclub LAST NIGHT Alexa Ray Joel dedicates "To Sir With Love" song to dad Billy Joel ♬ original sound - billyjoelfanclub

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Through the years UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Billy JOEL, Editorial Use Only - No Commercial Use Permitted (Photo by Gems/Redferns) (Gems/Redferns)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 Through the years American model (and later actress) Christie Brinkley poses, dressed in business attire, against a white background, 1976. She wears a neckerchief, a tweed jacket over a button-down blouse, a corduroy skirt, and boots. (Photo by Susuan Wood/Getty Images) (Susan Wood/Getty Images/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group