Starbucks to cut 13 drinks from menu

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Starbucks menu will be a bit shorter as the company removes more than a dozen drinks from its lineup.

The company will be changing the menu on March 4, the “Today” show reported as it removes 13 of the less popular drinks, including a few Frappuccinos.

Starbucks announced last month that it would cut about 30% of its menu – food and drinks – before the end of 2025, CNN reported at the time. It already removed olive oil and iced energy beverages last month, while reintroducing its pistachio-flavored drinks.

CEO Brian Niccol did not say last month what was going to be removed, according to CNN.

But on Monday the list came out.

Here is what is going away, according to the list exclusively shared with “Today” on Monday:

  1. Iced Matcha Lemonade
  2. Espresso Frappuccino
  3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
  4. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
  5. Java Chip Frappuccino
  6. Chai Crème Frappuccino
  7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
  8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
  9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino
  10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
  11. White Hot Chocolate
  12. Royal English Breakfast Latte
  13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White

This is not the only change coming to Starbucks. The company also told employees on Monday that it would be laying off more than 1,000 corporate employees but said that baristas would not be among those affected.


