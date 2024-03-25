Trump faces deadline to post $454M bond in civil fraud case

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump will hit a deadline Monday to post a bond to cover the $454 million civil fraud judgment leveled against him by a judge in New York last month.

Trump has been appealing the verdict and trying to stop the New York attorney general from collecting on the penalty. His attorneys have argued that securing a bond to cover the massive judgment has proven to be “‘a practical impossibility.’”

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay millions in fines and penalties after finding him, his adult sons, his businesses and Trump Organization officials liable for lying for years about his net worth to get better terms from insurers and lenders. Trump has criticized the ruling, calling it politically motivated and insisting again on Monday morning that he did “absolutely NOTHING WRONG.”

Under New York law, Attorney General Letitia James could have enforced the judgment as soon as it became final last month, The New York Times reported. However, she gave Trump a 30-day grace period, which expires on Monday.

James could still choose to give Trump more time to post the bond, according to The Associated Press.

Last month, the attorney general told ABC News that she is prepared to seize Trump’s assets if he’s unable to cover the fine.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” she told the news network.

Trump has resisted suggestions that he might sell some of his properties in order to cover the fine, saying Monday that he should not “be forced to sell my ‘babies’” due to the ruling and claiming that it was aimed at hurting his bid for the White House.

Trump and President Joe Biden are expected to face-off for a second time in November when voters go to the polls to choose the nation’s next president.

Last week, James’ office took initial steps indicating she might move to seize property from Trump in Westchester County, home to the Trump Organization’s Seven Springs estate and the Trump National Golf Course Westchester, according to CNN and Reuters.





