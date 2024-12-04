UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot, killed

NEW YORK — The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot outside of a New York City hotel Wednesday morning.

The New York Post was the first to report the shooting of Brian Thompson.

He was shot outside of the Hilton in Midtown and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The hotel is located on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets, in the middle of popular tourist destinations.

CNN reported that officials are searching for the gunman.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting. The gunman was described as 6-foot, 1 inch tall; thin; wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask and black backpack, WABC reported.

The gunman waited for Thompson, fired several shots and then went down an alleyway before hopping on a bicycle and riding away. Police believe he went into Central Park.

UnitedHealth Group’s CEO Andrew Witty “We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today,” when its investor day event scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, Reuters reported.

According to the company’s website, the meeting was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. in the Hilton’s ballroom.

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division, in April 2021, CNN reported. He started at the company in 2004 and worked in several departments over nearly 20 years before being named to the latest position, according to the company. Prior to joining UnitedHealth, he was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

UnitedHealth Group is the biggest healthcare company in the country, according to CNN.









