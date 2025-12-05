Vin Diesel to write, star in ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’

Red Rocker and Blue Bomber will soon be coming to life on the big screen, thanks to none other than Vin Diesel.

Diesel will be writing and starring in the upcoming movie based on the “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” toy for Mattel Studios, Variety reported.

The “Fast and the Furious” star had been announced as the star of the film, but he has now signed on to write and produce it under his One Race Films company.

The film was first announced in 2021, Deadline, which broke the news about Diesel’s writing, reported.

“I am excited to expand the Mattel universe by bringing this classic toy from my childhood to a modern audience by telling a story that examines the role of competition in a world often measured by strength and dominance that dares to reveal the power of compassion at its core,” Diesel said in a statement.

It will be a live-action film that brings the battling robots to life, according to Deadline.

This isn’t the only toy-based film in the works for Mattel Studios.

The company is also in production on a new “Masters of the Universe” film starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor, slated for release next year.

John Cena is also tapped to star in the racing film “Matchbox,” Variety reported.

