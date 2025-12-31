‘The Wire’ actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played corrupt state senator Clay Davis on the television series “The Wire,” died in New York on Tuesday. He was 71.

Whitlock’s manager, Brian Liebman, confirmed the actor’s death in an Instagram post.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him — you loved him,“ Liebman wrote. ”A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

Liebman told Deadline that Whitlock died peacefully after battling a brief illness.

Whitlock, who was born in South Bend, Indiana, in 1954, was a frequent collaborator with director Spike Lee. He appeared in Lee-directed films such as “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), “Da 5 Bloods” (2020), “She Hate Me” (2004), “25th Hour” (2002), “Red Hook Summer” (2012) and “Chi-Raq” (2015).

He also appeared in television series such as “Veep,” “Your Honor” and most recently, “The Residence.”

In 2002, Whitlock joined “The Wire,” playing the character of Clayton “Clay” Davis over 25 episodes until the series ended in 2008.

Whitlock began studying theater at Southwest Minnesota State University, where he graduated in 1976. He then attended San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater and earned his first onscreen credit as a party guest in the 1981 television movie “A Christmas Carol.”

His signature phrase, “Sheeeeeit” -- an interpretation of an obscenity -- was first introduced in “25th Hour.” Whitlock said in a 2008 interview that he had picked up from his uncle Leon.

“I did it there, and I did it in ‘She Hate Me,’” he said. “But then, when I got on to ‘The Wire,’ I saw a couple of opportunities where I could do it, and I did. And they started writing it in.”

The phrase’s popularity grew and it soon entered pop culture.

So sad to hear about the passing of actor Isiah Whitlock Jr.



Best known for his phrase "Sheeeeeit" first said in the film "She Hate Me" and made famous in "The Wire", Whitlock Jr. starred on TV and in films. He died after battling an illness. He was 71. RIP Isiah Whitlock Jr. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sHCLLY9Kd2 — First and Pen (@firstandpen) December 31, 2025

“I was in, I think, Grand Central Station and far away I heard someone say it and they’d be kind of smiling,” Whitlock said in the interview. “I’m glad people enjoy it.”

In a twist, Whitlock played the role of a man obsessed with “The Wire” in the 2011 comedy “Cedar Rapids.”

“Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

The versatile actor also played a doctor in “Goodfellas” and had roles in “Chappelle’s Show,” “Pieces of April,” “Enchanted,” “Cars 3” and “Lightyear.”

He also lent his voice to “Hoppers,” Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy that is due for a 2026 release.

