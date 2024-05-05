Zebra caught after 6 days on the run

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The last of four zebras that escaped last Sunday was captured near North Bend, Washington.

The zebra was rescued safely Friday evening, Regional Animal Services of King County said in a news release. It had been on the run for nearly a week.

The zebra’s name was “Shug,” according to CNN.

Shug was corralled with white bread and some oats, owner Embrace Horsemanship and Inspire David Danton said, according to KIRO.

“I was able to close the gate behind it by making a big weeping curve around it rather than trying to get passed it quickly,” Danton said, according to the news station.

Shug appeared to be in good condition, Regional Animal Services of King County said, according to The Associated Press.

Shug is being transported to Montana and will be joining the other zebras, the agency said, according to the AP.

The zebras escaped from a trailer, Regional Animal Services of King County said. The owner was moving the animals from Winlock, Washington, to Anaconda, Montana, and they escaped while she stopped near Interstate 90 in the North Bend area. The owner had to fix an issue with the trailer, CNN reported.

