BANGKOK — Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on two separate days killed more than 70 people, including children, and wounded dozens, according to opposition groups, a rescue official and media reports.

The attacks were the latest in a series of frequent and deadly strikes targeting armed pro-democracy and ethnic groups, often resulting in civilian casualties.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of the military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The airstrikes hit a wedding venue, schools and residential areas. More than 70 people were wounded in the attacks in eastern Shan state, western Rakhine state and the central Magway region.

An airstrike on Nov. 28 killed 21 civilians, including children, and wounded 30 others, Banya Khung Aung, secretary of the Interim Executive Council of Karenni state told The Associated Press on Sunday. The council, also known as Kayah, is an interim governing body established by resistance groups.

A fighter jet dropped bombs as preparations were underway for a wedding near a school and displacement camps in Le Kyi Lone village in Shan’s Pekhon township, he said.

“Whether viewed from the air or from the ground, it is very clear that this location is a displacement camp. But deliberately bombing it repeatedly constitutes a war crime,” he said.

Airstrikes in central Myanmar target a school and a monastery

Two other strikes the same day hit two neighboring residential wards in Mrauk-U township in Rakhine, killing at least 24 people and wounding more than two dozen, said Wai Hun Aung, a senior rescue official on the scene. He said that the death toll could rise.

"Some of the bodies can no longer be counted. They have been torn to pieces. All of them were civilians,” he said.

Mrauk-U came under the control of the powerful Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group, since February 2024. A military airstrike on the town's hospital in December killed more than 30 people.

In a separate attack on the afternoon of Nov. 26, a fighter jet, artillery and drones struck a compound housing a school and a Buddhist monastery during a religious ceremony in In Yone village in Magway’s Sinbaungwe township.

About 20 civilians, including teachers and children, as well as nine pro-democracy resistance fighters, were killed and 21 others injured, according to a statement released by the shadow National Unity Government, the main organization coordinating opposition to military rule in Myanmar.

Nay Phone Latt, a spokesperson for the group, told the AP that it was “trying to hold those responsible for the airstrikes accountable.”

Local media outlets posted photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the strikes with bodies and damaged buildings.

Government claims only opponents and no civilians were harmed

The military-backed government acknowledged the airstrikes on In Yone village in a report broadcast on state-run MRTV television on Sunday evening, but accused anti-government forces of gathering there for a ceremony marking the completion of military training.

The report said that several members of the People’s Defense Force — the armed wing of the National Unity Government — were killed in the attacks, which it said were carried out after systematic aerial reconnaissance, and claimed that there were no civilian casualties.

In response to accusations of abuses, the military has often accused pro-democracy forces of terrorism and maintained that it only attacks legitimate targets.

The attacks came a week after a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice, the top U.N. court, that found Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during the 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine.

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