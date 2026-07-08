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Kuwait and Bahrain face incoming missiles after US strikes on Iran

By Associated Press
Iran-US-Tanker-Struck-July-7 Map showing where a tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Digital Embed) (Will Jarrett/AP Photo/Will Jarrett)
By Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait said Wednesday its air defenses are engaged to intercept incoming fire after the United States launched airstrikes targeting Iran.

Kuwait’s announcement via its military came after Bahrain also said it faced incoming missiles Wednesday morning.

There was no word on what, if anything, had been struck in either country.

Bahrain and Kuwait previously have been targeted by Iranian attacks in other violence shaking the interim deal struck between Iran and the U.S. to end the war.

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