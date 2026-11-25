Two Libyan naval officers have died following the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian warship in Libya that opened a new theater in the conflict, thousands of miles from the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Jordan sentenced a man to death for an attack outside the Sri Lankan Embassy in Amman that killed one security officer and injured another. And the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed they hit the Saudi capital 's financial district.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Libyan naval officers die following Ukrainian drone attack

The two officers died Tuesday of their wounds sustained in the attack on a Russian warship moored in eastern Libya, the self-styled Libyan National Army said in a statement late Tuesday.

The army’s general command vowed to take revenge “at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means,” the statement said.

The LNA is the most powerful group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and chaos, and has close ties to Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's forces deployed seven sea drones in the operation that struck the Russian ship on Sunday. Libyan authorities said it had docked at the Benghazi Naval Base to refuel and resupply.

Houthi rebels say they targeted Riyadh financial district

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility on Wednesday for strikes on a refinery in Saudi Arabia and the financial district in the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that a Houthi drone targeted a tower in the King Abdullah Financial District. In a statement early Wednesday, it said four drones targeting the Ras Tanoura refinery in the eastern region were intercepted.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed Wednesday, without providing evidence, that the rebels had carried out the two attacks. The AP could not independently verify the claim.

The Houthis have attacked Saudi energy facilities and airports in recent weeks, saying they aim to pressure the kingdom into lifting its blockade on Yemen.

Separately, the Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for a strike that killed eight people from the same family, including women and children, on Tuesday. The AP could not independently verify the claim. The Houthi-run Health Ministry said the attack was on Lahj, a province where displaced families have fled since fighting resumed.

Drone strikes on Sudan kill at least 19 people

At least six women were among those killed by strikes on southeastern Sudan, according to Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking the Sudan war. It blamed the killings on the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

The rights group said the strikes on neighborhoods in Damazin, the capital of southeastern Blue Nile province on the border with Ethiopia, also wounded 15 people. Strikes on Roseires, another city in Blue Nile, also hit a reservoir and power plants.

The attacks came as Sudan’s government had rejected an Ethiopian government effort to mediate talks between warring parties to end the four-year conflict.

In a statement carried by the state-run SUNA news agency, the government in Khartoum said Ethiopia “doesn’t meet terms of neutrality” to host such dialogue because of its alleged support for the RSF. Sudan's government accused Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to use its territories to launch drone attacks on the military-held areas in Sudan. Sudan called for an independent investigation into the allegation, which Ethiopia rejects.

Family killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City

The overnight airstrike on the Shati refugee camp killed four people and wounded six more, according to health officials.

The strike killed Mohammad Majid Abu al-Ouf, his wife and two teenage daughters, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. It identified him as the director of internal security services in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas militant, and confirmed he was a member of the internal security services.

The latest strike came after Israel carried out several strikes on Gaza this week, killing at least nine people between Monday night and Tuesday, including another top security official.

More than 74,710 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the war began three years ago, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government. Its figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

Israel continues to launch near-daily strikes on the territory amid a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

Jordan sentences man to death for attack outside embassy

Jordan’s State Security Court said Wednesday that it had sentenced a man to death for killing a security officer near the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan’s capital, Amman, earlier this month.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate had said there was evidence the attacker had been planning to commit a "terrorist act" against the security officer and another officer injured in the attack.

The decision followed the court sentencing three men to death for a fatal shooting at a Greek Orthodox Church in October. Nine people were killed, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Jordan's Christian minority in decades.

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Khaled and Magdy reported from Cairo, and Akour reported from Amman.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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