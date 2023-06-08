Deputies identify teen found shot to death in woods in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County sheriff’s detectives said they have opened a homicide investigation after someone found a 17-year-old boy dead in a wooded area in Ocala.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials said a citizen discovered a body near the 2100 block of NW 43rd Street Wednesday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded and determined the remains were those of a male, 17, who had been shot.

READ: Sheriff says he was ‘glad’ to arrest woman accused of killing AJ Owens, video was the final straw

The sheriff’s office identified the teen Thursday afternoon as Lezarius Graham.

They’re asking anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area between June 5 and June 7 to call 352-732-9111.

READ: Why isn’t accused Marion County shooter Susan Lorincz facing murder charges?

You can stay anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-7867(STOP); reference 23-33 in your tip.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Video: ‘Not justifiable’: Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor through door in Marion County The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night announced the arrest of a woman in connection to a recent deadly shooting in Ocala. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group