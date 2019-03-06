0 7 reasons to buy the 2020 Toyota Corolla today

If you’ve been looking for a fresh way to take your drive time to a new level, we have a solution… an all-new Toyota has arrived at Toyota of Clermont, and we’re ready to get you behind the wheel of it! Meet the new 2020 Toyota Corolla. This stunningly redesigned best-seller is back and better than ever before with new tech, new style, and a new performance… and we’ve got 7 reasons you’ll want to put it in your driveway today.

Don’t miss your chance to drive the 2020 Toyota Corolla

Reason #1: You can still afford it. Believe it or not, even with all of the redesigns AND new features, the 2020 Toyota Corolla is still affordable. You can take it home with a starting MSRP of just $19,500.

Reason #2: The performance is all-new. This Clermont Toyota is already renowned for its efficiency and reliable performance, but the new model year takes things to a new level. It’s rocking a brand-new 2.0L Dynamic Force direct injection inline 4-cylinder engine that gets better fuel efficiency AND more power. Additionally, you can take this best-seller home in a hybrid model for the first time EVER! Go green and save on your gas budget.

Reason #3: You’ll love the comfortable and sleek new interior. The interior of the 2020 Toyota Corolla is more comfortable than ever before. The hood of the car has been lowered and so have the dash and the sightline to give you a better field of vision. You’ll love the sleek SofTex available in new color schemes, as well as the mix of matte, silver, and high-gloss materials integrated into the design. Ambient lighting and a new instrument panel round things out in this sporty new Clermont Toyota.

Reason #4: The exterior is redesigned and sportier than ever. The exterior is designed to turn heads, and it definitely succeeds. It’s sitting on a wider wheelbase and has a lower stance, as well as a new chin spoiler and exaggerated fender flares. Two new paint colors are available – Blueprint and Celestite – and new LED lighting schemes are available in both the front and rear. Plus, bigger 18” alloy multi-spoke wheels are up for grabs.

Reason #5: The A/C has been taken up a notch to keep you cool. Things can heat up pretty quickly in Central Florida, so a good air conditioning system is key. The 2020 Toyota Corolla features a redesigned system that is more efficient and even quicker at cooling down the cabin and keeping it there.

Toyota of Clermont is ready to put you behind the wheel

Reason #6: Technology is more present than ever. All-new tech has been introduced to this new Clermont Toyota. You’ll have everything you need at your fingertips thanks to features like Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, WiFi connect services, Safety Connect Services, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and even JBL Audio features… and you can access it all through an 8” color touchscreen.

Reason #7: It’s bringing more business to the US. New models of this best-seller mean more production… which means Toyota is opening another plant in Alabama to make it happen. This means more jobs and more money for the local economy!

Ready for your test drive in the 2020 Toyota Corolla? Call Toyota of Clermont today at (352) 404-7000!

