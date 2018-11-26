0 Get to know the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla with Toyota of Clermont

If you’re the type of driver who wants the best of the best but doesn’t want to break the bank while getting it, then the Clermont Toyota Corolla is the right ride for you. This best-seller has been a popular option ever since it was introduced to the market back in 1966; it’s been redesigned and given upgrades, but never retired. In fact, it’s going on its 12th generation for the upcoming model year and to celebrate, Toyota gave it an overhaul when it comes to tech, style, AND performance. Meet the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla!

What’s new on this much-loved Clermont Toyota? Here are some of the highlights that the 2020 Toyota Corolla will be sporting when it arrives at our dealership next year:

An updated look. The new 2020 Toyota Corolla looks sportier than ever; it’s got a lower stance (which means a lower center of gravity – an important performance factor) and it’s leaner than ever. You’ll love stylistic updates like a new rear spoiler, a lowered hood, stabilizing fins, a new front grille, and Bi-Beam LED headlights with smoked lenses. The interior got upgraded too, and is now showcasing SofTex seats in three colors schemes (Macadamia, Moonstone, and Blue/Black) as well as matte and high-gloss materials and ambient lighting options.

Improved performance. The new 2020 Toyota Corolla takes a lot of inspiration from the Toyota Corolla Hatchback, which was introduced in 2018. It’s sporting the same powertrain and will offer two engine options – a 1.8L 4-cylinder or a Dynamic Force 2.0L 4-cylinder, both of which offer you better horsepower and fuel efficiency. It’s also got Toyota D4-S Fuel Injection, retuned suspension, a more rigid body structure, and an improved oil pump and cooling system. Plus, you’ll love the option of a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual with intelligence when it comes to the transmission.

Better entertainment and safety tech. Stay safe and stay connected when you’re behind the wheel of this Clermont Toyota. It’s simple thanks to updates in the tech department! You’ll get peace of mind with a Blind Spot Monitor, Safety Connect Services, Toyota Safety Sense, Star Safety System, and a backup camera. You’ll stay connected with Bluetooth wireless streaming, dynamic navigation, voice recognition, Amazon Alexa, HD Radio with weather and traffic, and Scout GPS Link. And you’ll definitely be entertained with Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and Entune 3.0, all accessible through an 8” touchscreen interface.

