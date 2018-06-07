0 How to survive a traffic jam and keep your cool this summer

The Florida is a bear enough as it is, but then throw a traffic jam in the mix? It’s enough to make anyone get a bit frustrated. That’s why Toyota of Clermont is here with a how-to guide for dealing with summer traffic and keeping your cool to get where you need to go safely.

Keep calm and drive on this summer

Tip #1: Be prepared. Before you start your commute, be sure to check the local Clermont traffic and weather advisories. Traffic is easy to predict for certain times of the day and this makes it easy to better plan your drive. Expect rain and rush hour to bring more summer traffic and be prepared for it.

Tip #2: Accept it. Unfortunately, being stuck in traffic is sometimes unavoidable and once you’re stuck in it, you’re stuck in it. It’s best to keep a level head and get comfortable in your Clermont Toyota. Eventually the summer traffic will end and you’ll get to where you need to go.

Tip #3: Don’t get frustrated. Getting hot headed and angry is a surefire way to get into an accident, which will only make matters worse. People will make reckless decisions while driving but, as long as you stay calm and drive your Clermont Toyota safely, you’ll make it through the mess of summer traffic.

Tip #4: Stay occupied, but don’t get distracted. Playing some relaxing music, listening to an audiobook, or catching up on podcasts are great ways to keep your mind busy without getting distracted from the road. Using your phone while driving is a serious risk and, thankfully, new Clermont Toyota models offer hands-free calling features to keep your eyes on the road.

Tip #5: Fill your tank up before heading out. If you’ve monitored traffic patterns and you know summer traffic is likely to happen, make sure to fill up on gas before making your commute. Don’t trust that you’ll make it to the gas station in time to fill up while you’re out and about. Running out of gas while on a major roadway is very dangerous and will put a damper on your day very quickly.

Tip #6: Follow the rules of the road: Other Clermont drivers may not follow the rules of the road during a summer traffic jam, but that doesn’t mean you should join them. Obeying speed limits and staying in your lane will keep you and your fellow drivers safe.

Toyota of Clermont can help you beat the heat of summer traffic

