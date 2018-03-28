0 Toyota of Clermont has millions to lend at our newest Toyota sales event

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Looking for a way out of your old car but not sure how your budget could possibly handle a new loan? Toyota of Clermont is here to help – during the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release we’ve got MILLIONS to lend and we’re determined to help you break free from your old car! We also want to get you into a ride you love and lower your monthly payment, so you don’t want to miss this limited-time Clermont Toyota sales event going on now.

This Clermont Toyota sales event is bringing our best deals straight to you

Still unsure as to whether or not this is the right time to try and get out of your old car and into a new one? During this Clermont Toyota sales event we’re not only determined to help you do it, we want to get you into a lower monthly payment. Here are some of the new Toyota specials we’re hosting for just a short while:

A new 2018 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: 8250357) for just $169/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 8180265) for just $149/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab (Stk#: 8710050, V6) for just $199/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 8440280) for just $189/mo**

We’re also bringing our best used car deals out, so if you’re looking to work something pre-owned into your budget we’ve got you covered. Check out these Clermont Toyota used car deals:

A used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P1140) for just $11,988*

A used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P1141) for just $14,988*

A used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P1142) for just $19,988*

And don’t forget – we do have a great selection of used Toyotas for sale (because the best new cars make the best used cars). But we also stock a large quantity of other makes and models to give you the selection you need when shopping for a reliable and economical new ride! Explore ALL of our used car specials.

Save big and drive home happy in a new Toyota or reliable used car

Plus, during the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release, we’re giving you special perks you won’t get any other time of the year. You’ll love this Clermont Toyota sales event because it brings you:

Incredible financing – we work with multiple lenders nationwide to ensure you can find the right rate for your drive time and budgetary needs!

More staff on the floor – this way, we can make your shopping stress-free, fast, and efficient. We’ve got both sales AND finance fully-staffed and then some!

Extended hours – we want you to have plenty of time to shop, so we’re keeping our store open seven days a week until 10pm. Even Sunday!

Don’t miss the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release going on at our Clermont Toyota dealership now! We’re open seven days a week at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike. You can also call ahead to learn more about our Clermont Toyota deals and specials AND schedule your test drive to save time at (352) 404-7000!

Return Home

New 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 8440280

“Advertised lease” for $189/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,299 due at signing, includes $3,311.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $189 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $19,178.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,804. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

New 2018 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 8710050

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,499 due at signing, includes $3,501.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $25,788. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

New 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 8180265

“Advertised lease” for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,746.50 due at signing, includes $3,799 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $149 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,322.50. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

New 2018 Toyota Camry LE Model (2546) Stock #: 8250357

“Advertised lease” for $169/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,850 due at signing, includes $3,822.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $169 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $16,178.50 Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,084. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

General Disclosure

*All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $798.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through 5/2/18. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA’s website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.