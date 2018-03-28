0 We've got millions to lend at Toyota of Orlando!

Your chance to ditch your old car loan and get into something new, reliable, and affordable is here – the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release is going on now at Toyota of Orlando! During this one-of-a-kind sales event we’ve got MILLIONS to lend, and we’re ready to help you get out of your old car and into a new one with a lower monthly payment. Whether you’re shopping new Toyotas or preowned cars, we’ve got you covered… so what are you waiting for?

It’s the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release at Toyota of Orlando!

Our new Toyota deals are back and bigger than ever at the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release, and we want to get you behind the wheel! Check out some of the new Toyota specials you’ll be able to get at this Orlando Toyota sales event:

A new 2018 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: 8250324) for just $169/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 8440179) for just $189/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab (Stk#: 8710039, V6) for just $199/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 8180661) for just $149/mo**

And you’ll get our best new Toyota lease specials on other 2018 models like the Toyota Prius, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Highlander, and so many more!

Don’t miss this new Toyota and used car sale!

What else can you expect when you visit Toyota of Orlando for the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release? Here are some of the limited-time incentives you’ll find at this Toyota sales event:

Extended hours until 10pm every single night (even Sunday)

Extra staff waiting for you in both sales and finance to expedite your car shopping process and make it as stress-free as possible

A huge inventory of both new Toyotas and used cars of all makes and models

Special APR finance rates through multiple lenders (we want to get you the best deal possible)

Looking for an affordable used car that you can count on? Check out our Orlando used car specials going on at the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release:

A used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P12128) for just $11,988*

A used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P12131) for just $19,988*

A used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P12130) for just $14,988*

If you’re not shopping for a used Toyota, still check out this limited-time sales event. We’re proud to host a large inventory of used cars at our dealership that encompasses all makes and models including Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Ford, Chevy, and more.

Start shopping now – these deals will be gone before you know it! Visit the $100 Million Loan or Lease Release event at Toyota of Orlando. We’re open seven days a week until 10pm at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall. Call to schedule your test drive today at (407) 298-4500!

New 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 8440179

“Advertised lease” for $189/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,299 due at signing, includes $3,311.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $189 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $19,178.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,804. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

New 2018 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 8710039

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,499 due at signing, includes $3,501.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $25,788. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

New 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 8180661

“Advertised lease” for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,746.50 due at signing, includes $3,799 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $149 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,322.50. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

New 2018 Toyota Camry LE Model (2546) Stock #: 8250324

“Advertised lease” for $169/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,850 due at signing, includes $3,822.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $169 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $16,178.50 Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,084. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 5/2/18.

General Disclosure

*All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $798.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through 5/2/18. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA’s website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.

