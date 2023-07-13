Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark praising UCF at Big 12 Football Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas -- UCF is officially the youngest Power 5 university in the country by over three decades and the Knights are putting their brand in the national spotlight this week at Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark opened Media Days with remarks on Wednesday and praised UCF in the process. He said the Knights are “ready for this moment.”

“UCF has done a fantastic job. They’re ready for this moment.”



Head coach Gus Malzahn and five of his Knights will take the stage on Thursday.

