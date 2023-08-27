Buescher wins wild Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Chris Buescher won Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to capture his third NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

Bubba Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoffs on points and with that result, Chase Elliott will miss the playoffs. He finished fourth on Saturday night.

Buescher’s teammate Brad Keselowski gave him a late push in overtime and finished second. Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano completed the top five.

Late in Saturday’s race, Ryan Preece was involved in a scary wreck. He flipped ten times and was somehow able to get out of his car after the wreck. He was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

A look at what happened to the No. 41 car on the backstretch.@RyanPreece_ has exited the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/NkmPJEtOKm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2023

UPDATE: Ryan Preece has been transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2023

Your first look at the 16 drivers who will compete in the 2023 #NASCARPlayoffs! pic.twitter.com/8rX34Zd1yQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2023

