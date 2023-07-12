College Football

Setting the stage for UCF’s debut at Big 12 Football Media Days

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

The Knights were picked to finish 8th in their debut season.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- UCF makes its debut at Big 12 Football Media Days this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Knights made the jump to the Big 12 and the Power 5 on July 1 and just over a week later, they get ready to shine in the national spotlight. UCF is the youngest Power 5 university in the country and they are ready for this moment.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will talk on Wednesday and on Thursday, head coach Gus Malzahn and five of his Knights hit the stage. That list includes starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

