James Madison storms back to stun No. 1 UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Down 1-0 at halftime, James Madison scored two second-half goals and beat No. 1 UCF 2-1 Tuesday night at the UCF Soccer Complex.

The Knights were just named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country on Tuesday afternoon, but the Dukes snapped UCF’s six-match winning streak and spoiled Senior Knight.

With Tuesday’s results, Marshall wins the Sun Belt regular season championship instead of UCF. The Knights will still host the Sun Belt quarterfinals on Sunday, November 5.

