Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz will have elbow surgery and is expected to miss about 3 months

DENVER — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and is expected to miss about three months, the team announced Monday.

The procedure will be performed Wednesday at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, and Díaz is not expected back until the second half of the season.

The Dodgers placed the 32-year-old right-hander on the 15-day injured list and recalled left-hander Jake Elder from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Elder, was acquired from the Washington Nationals on April 1 for cash, has allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings this season with Oklahoma City.

Díaz is 1-0 with a 10.50 ERA, 10 strikeouts and four saves in five opportunities over seven appearances. He gave up three runs without recording an out in Sunday's 9-6 loss at Colorado. He has allowed three earned runs in each of his past two appearances.

The Dodgers signed the three-time All-Star to a three-year, $69 million deal last December after he opted out of the final two years and $38 million of his contract with the New York Mets.

The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers were set to close out their four-game series against the Rockies on Monday night before continuing a seven-game trip with a series at San Francisco that starts Tuesday.

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