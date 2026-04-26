Fitzpatrick brothers pull out a dramatic win at the Zurich to punch Alex's ticket to the PGA Tour

AVONDALE, La. — Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex combined for a 1-under 71 in alternate shot play on Sunday, to pull out a drama-filled, single-stroke victory in the Zurich Classic and usher the younger Fitzpatrick onto the PGA Tour through 2028.

After the Englishmen had lost a four-stroke lead on the back nine, Matt Fitzpatrick, the third-ranked player in the world, stuck a bunker shot on the par-5 18th a foot from the hole. The 27-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick, a European tour regular, smiled and put his hand on his head as he went to mark the ball, knowing a chance to alter the course of his golf career would be in his own hand.

He made the putt, crouched and put one hand over his face, and then rose to embrace his older brother.

Watching from the clubhouse were the teams tied at 30-under: Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer; and Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura. As the Fitzpatricks celebrated, their bids for a first PGA Tour victory ended.

Matt Fitzpatrick arrived as arguably the hottest player in golf with two wins this spring, including last weekend at Harbour Town.

His third victory was a particularly special one for reasons many an older sibling would understand.

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