Giants' Abdul Carter felt the need to call out Jaxson Dart to show he is against Donald Trump

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter said Friday he felt the need to call out quarterback Jaxson Dart publicly for introducing President Donald Trump at a rally last week.

“Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” Carter said. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform. But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that — but to show the world.”

Carter took to social media on Saturday to criticize his teammate after realizing a video of Dart on stage with Trump was real. Hours later, Carter said he and Dart spoke and were fine and echoed those sentiments after an offseason workout practice.

“That doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate,” Carter said. “It doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day, every team meeting. We’re close. We talk. As long as we make sure we’ve got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, then I feel like that’s all that matters.”

Dart said in a pre-prepared statement he discussed the situation with teammates and did not invoke Trump's name. He said he valued the office of the president.

Coach John Harbaugh said he felt the Giants would be a better team coming out of the situation.

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