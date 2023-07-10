Gus Malzahn talks Power 5 advantages ahead of Big 12 Media Days

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn and five of his Knights are heading to Arlington, Texas this week for Big 12 Football Media Days.

The Knights officially joined the Big 12 and the Power 5 on July 1 and they will be in the national spotlight all week at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Javon Baker, defensive tackle Ricky Barber, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, defensive end Josh Celiscar and offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole are attending Big 12 Football Media Days with Malzahn.

Channel 9 Sports Anchor Alex Walker sat down with Malzahn ahead of the trip to Texas and talked all things Big 12 including the recruiting and facilities advantages of joining the Power 5.

UCF was picked to finish eighth by the media in their debut season. Texas was picked to win the Big 12 in 2023.

