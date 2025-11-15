Football Friday Night: Playoff Edition

ORLANDO, Fla. — The opening round of the high school football playoffs has come to a close.

In our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, Boone beat Winter Park 24-12 to advance to the 7A, Region 1 semifinals against undefeated DeLand.

The Braves will visit the Bulldogs on November 21.

Elsewhere, Lake Mary beat Hagerty 42-14—the Rams advance to host Spruce Creek.

The Hawks took care of business against Seminole 23-20.

Edgewater continued its perfect season with a 33-0 shutout of Lake Gibson and Jones rolled past Deltona 35-13 in the 4A bracket.

