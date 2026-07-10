It's Fery vs. Zverev and Sinner vs. Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals

LONDON — British wild card Arthur Fery is facing French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the opening men's semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday.

The 114th-ranked Fery, who grew up five minutes from the All England Club and played at Stanford University, is attempting to become the first wild card to reach the final since Goran Ivanisevic won Wimbledon in 2001.

The second semifinal on Centre Court features defending champion Jannik Sinner against seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic beat Sinner in their last meeting in five sets in the Australian Open semifinals.

It’s another sticky day in southwest London, with the temperature rising to about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius).

The women's final on Saturday features two Czech players, Karolina Muchova against Linda Noskova.

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