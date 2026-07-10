Three suspects arrested after shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department arrested three suspects on Thursday, July 9, following a shooting incident at the Pendana at West Lakes Club Apartments in the 2000 block of Orange Center Blvd.

The incident began with reports of gunfire, and an investigation quickly revealed surveillance video footage that showed occupants of a black sedan and a black SUV firing multiple rounds toward two individuals riding scooters within the apartment complex.

Following the gunfire, all involved parties immediately fled the area before officers arrived.

OPD located both suspect vehicles in the North Pine Hills area. With assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officers conducted a traffic stop on the black sedan, detaining 20-year-old Jacorey Lowery and 18-year-old Quincy Desponosse.

Officers then located the black SUV and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply, initiating a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, utilizing a Chase helicopter, kept eyes on the fleeing SUV.

The pursuit concluded in Altamonte Springs when the driver, a 17-year-old, parked the SUV in a shopping plaza. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended by OPD.

The three suspects are facing charges stemming from attempted felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed, and violation of probation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group