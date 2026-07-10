SeaWorld Orlando marks third birthday of rare smalltooth sawfish pups

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will celebrate the third birthday of its three smalltooth sawfish pups on Saturday, marking a conservation milestone.

The pups were born July 11, 2023, becoming the first smalltooth sawfish ever born in human care in the United States and only the second successful birth of the critically endangered species in an aquarium worldwide.

Smalltooth sawfish are the only species of sawfish found in U.S. waters and are listed as critically endangered.

SeaWorld said the anniversary highlights the park’s ongoing conservation, research and animal care efforts for the species.

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