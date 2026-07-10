Two Miami men arrested for animal cruelty after dogs found in hot U-Haul

PALM COAST, Fla. — Two Miami men were arrested after deputies found two dogs and two pigeons suffering inside the cargo area of a U-Haul truck as the apparent temperature reached 102 degrees, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Thursday to a RaceTrac on Palm Coast Parkway Northeast after a caller reported seeing a dog trying to climb out of the back of a moving U-Haul.

When deputies found the truck, they saw two noses pushing through a gap beneath the rear door, the sheriff’s office said.

Left: Angel Valdes Right: Roy Valdes Hernandez (Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility Mugshot) Left: Angel Valdes Right: Roy Valdes Hernandez

Inside, deputies found a 70-pound pit bull mix struggling to stand and an 80-pound English bulldog unable to stand at all. Both dogs were panting heavily, lying in their own urine and had to be lifted from the truck, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said the family was moving from Miami to Savannah and had already been traveling for about nine hours, with another two and a half hours remaining. The dogs were placed in the U-Haul because the family’s other vehicle felt crowded, though deputies said there was enough room inside that vehicle for them.

Animal control officers determined the dogs were suffering from neglect and needed immediate veterinary treatment.

While inspecting the cargo area, deputies also heard chirping from a closed storage container with no air holes. Inside were two pigeons that authorities said were also distressed from a lack of air and water.

All four animals were taken to East Coast Animal Hospital for emergency treatment.

Deputies arrested 70-year-old Angel Valdes and his son, 35-year-old Roy Valdes Hernandez, on animal cruelty charges. Both were later released on $500 bond.

The arrest report said charges were also forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for review against two other adults who deputies said knew the animals were being transported in the cargo area.

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