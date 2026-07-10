Daytona Beach man charged in AR-15 threat against DCF worker

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is facing a new charge after investigators said he threatened to kill a Florida Department of Children and Families caseworker.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Tyler William Stinnett sent threatening messages to the caseworker in July 2025 while upset about a child welfare case.

One message claimed the sender had an AR-15 ready for the worker and warned that she would not see her family again, according to investigators.

Detectives said Stinnett used spoofed phone numbers and sent similar threats to other DCF employees and a judge.

Tyler William Stinnett The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Tyler William Stinnett sent threatening messages to the caseworker in July 2025 while upset about a child welfare case.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators linked the messages to Stinnett through writing patterns, repeated phone numbers, witness statements and what they described as his history of using fake numbers.

Stinnett was arrested in February in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on other charges and later extradited to Volusia County.

He was served Wednesday with a Flagler County charge of making written threats to kill, cause bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism while already being held at the Volusia County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Stinnett remains jailed without bond on the other cases. His bond on the Flagler County charge was set at $10,000.

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