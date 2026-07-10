Gainesville woman killed in I-75 crash near mile marker 279

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 55-year-old Gainesville woman was killed early Friday in a crash on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was driving an Acura south in the center lane near mile marker 279 around 2:40 a.m.

Traffic ahead had stopped because of an unrelated crash. A Toyota Camry in the center lane and a tractor-trailer in the outside lane stopped, but the Acura failed to stop, troopers said.

The Acura struck the rear of the Camry and then continued into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The Gainesville woman died at the scene.

The Camry driver, a 34-year-old Tampa man, and the tractor-trailer driver, a 27-year-old Kentucky man, were not injured.

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