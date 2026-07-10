China’s rocket booster recovery marks major milestone in race to rival SpaceX

China is celebrating a major achievement in its space program after successfully recovering the first-stage booster of one of its rockets.

The recovered rocket booster is a key step toward developing reusable rocket technology similar to that used by SpaceX.

The booster was recovered earlier Friday after launching and then landing on a floating platform in the South China Sea about six minutes after liftoff.

The successful recovery marks an important milestone for China’s space ambitions.

Reusable rocket technology can help reduce the cost of sending spacecraft and satellites into orbit by allowing major rocket components to be used again instead of being discarded after each launch.

Chinese officials and space industry experts have viewed reusable boosters as a critical part of expanding the country’s ability to conduct more frequent and affordable space missions.

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