Jordan Travis begins Heisman campaign in FSU’s beatdown of LSU

ORLANDO, Fla. -- No. 8 Florida State hammered No. 5 LSU 45-24 Sunday night in the Camping World Kickoff.

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Seminoles scored 31 straight points in the second half to blow the game open.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis finished 23/31 for 342 yards and five total touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards and a score on the ground. His Heisman campaign is officially underway and he will continue to receive buzz the rest of the season.

He now has 75 total touchdowns in his career, passing Jameis Winston for third most in Florida State history.

The Seminoles (1-0) host Southern Miss on September 9 at 8:30.





