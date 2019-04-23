  • Live blog: Magic aim to avoid elimination in Game 5 against Raptors

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    TORONTO - 2:55 left in 1st quarter

    Things could get rough very quickly if the Magic don't turn it around, trailing 28-7.

    Related Headlines

    7:44 left in 1st quarter

    It hasn't been a great start for the Magic, as they trail very early to the Raptors 14-3. The Magic have had a tough time finding any flow on offense.

    PREVIOUS:

    It's win or go home tonight for the Orlando Magic.

    They'll look to grab a road win in Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors in hopes of bringing the series back to Orlando.

    A key for the Magic will be containing Kawhi Leonard, who has been a tough matchup on both ends of the court for Orlando.

    This story will be updated as the game progresses.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories