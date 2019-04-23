Live blog: Magic aim to avoid elimination in Game 5 against Raptors

TORONTO - 2:55 left in 1st quarter
Things could get rough very quickly if the Magic don't turn it around, trailing 28-7.
Related Headlines
7:44 left in 1st quarter
It hasn't been a great start for the Magic, as they trail very early to the Raptors 14-3. The Magic have had a tough time finding any flow on offense.
PREVIOUS:
It's win or go home tonight for the Orlando Magic.
They'll look to grab a road win in Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors in hopes of bringing the series back to Orlando.
A key for the Magic will be containing Kawhi Leonard, who has been a tough matchup on both ends of the court for Orlando.
This story will be updated as the game progresses.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}