  • Live blog: Magic look to take 2-1 series lead against Raptors in Game 3

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic will take on the Toronto Raptors in their third game in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

    While the Magic were able to take Game 1 in Toronto with a clutch 3-pointer from D.J. Augustin, Game 2 saw star forward Kawhi Leonard dominate and lead the Raptors to victory. 

    Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Orlando on Sunday.

    This story will be updated as the game progresses.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories