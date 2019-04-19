Live blog: Magic look to take 2-1 series lead against Raptors in Game 3

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic will take on the Toronto Raptors in their third game in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
While the Magic were able to take Game 1 in Toronto with a clutch 3-pointer from D.J. Augustin, Game 2 saw star forward Kawhi Leonard dominate and lead the Raptors to victory.
Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Orlando on Sunday.
This story will be updated as the game progresses.
