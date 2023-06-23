Magic draft Anthony Black, Jett Howard in first round of NBA Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic drafted a pair of young guards Thursday night in the first round of the NBA Draft.

With the No. 6 overall pick, the Magic selected Anthony Black out of Arkansas. The 6′7′' guard averaged over two steals per game and led the SEC in minutes played last season. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team.

JUST IN: The @OrlandoMagic draft Arkansas guard Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick. Mixed reaction here.



Averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Former 5-star recruit. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/4m3DQHgNdp — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 23, 2023

With the No. 11 overall pick, the Magic drafted Jett Howard out of Michigan. He is the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. He is considered to be a sharpshooter from 3-point range and says he played most of last year injured at about 50%. When healthy, he can make an impact for the Magic.

The Magic traded their No. 36 overall pick in the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Black and Howard will be introduced at 3:00 Friday afternoon at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Here’s a look at the @OrlandoMagic and their pair of lottery picks. Anthony Black at 6. Jett Howard at 11. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2wWqdjHghB — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 23, 2023

