Orlando City blanks Nashville 1-0 in MLS Cup Playoffs opener

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wilder Cartagena scored an incredible goal in the first half and Orlando City beat Nashville 1-0 Monday night at Exploria Stadium.

With the win, the Lions take a 1-0 series lead in this best-of-three opening round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Orlando City is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and Nashville is the No. 7 seed. The No. 2 seed is the highest seed for the Lions since making their MLS debut back in 2015. They finished the regular season with 18 wins and 63 points, both club single-season records.

Game 2 of this opening round series will take place in Nashville on November 7 at 9:00.

