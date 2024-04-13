Oswaldo Cabrera homers, Yankees survive late scare, beat Guardians 3-2 to match club's best start

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees survived a scare in the ninth inning to beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday and match the best start in their famed history.

The Yankees improved to an MLB-best 11-3 — 7-1 on the road — and equaled their best record through 14 games. They’ve been 11-3 in 11 other seasons, most recently 2010.

New York starter Clarke Schmidt (1-0) allowed just one run over five-plus innings before manager Aaron Boone turned to his solid bullpen. Caleb Ferguson pitched one inning, Ian Hamilton went two and Boone brought in closer Clay Holmes for the ninth.

Holmes gave up a leadoff double to Ramon Laureano before striking out two — he got a favorable called third strike on a 3-2 pitch to former top Yankees prospect Estevan Florial for the second out — and getting a groundout for his sixth save in seven tries.

“Clay always makes it interesting,” joked Schmidt. “But he always gets the job done.”

Holmes smiled when told about Schmidt's comment.

“I knew I needed a strikeout or two and that definitely helped me out there,” he said. “Once I got that first one I was feeling good, and I knew I had to make one pitch at a time. That was a good win to hang onto there.”

The Guardians managed just five hits.

Cabrera, who had not played in New York's previous three games, connected for his third homer in the sixth off reliever Nick Sandlin to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

“It's not easy," Cabrera said of not being a regular. "You want to play every day, but I’ve been working in the cage just to be ready every time.”

Cabrera is likely to get much more playing time after the Yankees placed infielder Jon Berti on the 10-day injured list between games with a groin strain.

“Cabby is always ready, prepared and had some good at-bats today,” Boone said. “Just another nice job by him in a winning cause.”

The teams were rained out Friday, forcing the doubleheader and delaying New York's lone visit to Progressive Field this season.

Schmidt worked out of trouble in the fourth and fifth by getting inning-ending double plays.

He gave up two singles to open the sixth and was pulled for Ferguson, who struck out All-Star José Ramírez. After a walk loaded the bases, Ferguson got Tyler Freeman to hit a slow roller up the middle.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres fielded it cleanly and stepped on second for a force, but his relay to first was wild, scoring two runs to pull Cleveland within 3-2.

“I don't feel like he rushed or anything and he had a clear path to it," Boone said. "He's got to make a good throw, it's as simple as that.”

Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco (0-1) held the Yankees to just one run in 4 2/3 innings, working around five walks.

It was Carrasco's first start in Cleveland since 2020, when he faced New York in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. Following that season, Carrasco was traded to the Mets as part of the blockbuster Francisco Lindor deal.

“It was really nice pitching back here in Cleveland with the fans, all that kind of stuff,” Carrasco said. “It was really emotional for me.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu (broken foot) is “doing really well,” according to Boone and “getting close” to rejoining the club. LeMahieu will have to play in some minor league games before being activated.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow soreness) will pitch a two-inning simulated game on Monday in Arizona. Williams got hurt while throwing a weighted ball in spring training before a start on March 9. The team initially thought he would only miss a week.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Cody Poteet makes his season and New York debut in Game 2 against Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (1-1 4.00), who pitched 5 2/3 scoreless inning in Monday's home opener.

