St. John's athletic director says coach Rick Pitino has signed new deal with contract extension

NEW YORK — St. John's says Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has signed a new agreement that will keep him under contract with the school through the end of this decade.

Pitino was hired in March 2023 and given a six-year contract through 2029. Several media outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported Sunday his restructured deal includes an additional year through the 2029-30 season and a raise that will make him the second-highest paid coach in the Big East behind Dan Hurley at UConn.

“We’re thrilled that Coach Pitino has signed a new agreement to remain at St. John’s, a deal that will keep him in Queens through the end of the decade,” athletic director Ed Kull said in a statement. “This extension reflects our strong confidence in his leadership, vision, and commitment to our student-athletes.

“Coach Pitino has changed the culture of our community and we want his presence to be felt on this campus for years to come. We look forward to more Big East championships and NCAA Tournament runs with Coach Pitino at the helm.”

In three seasons with the Red Storm, the 73-year-old Pitino has led a remarkable resurgence for the New York City program, coaching the Johnnies to consecutive Big East regular-season and tournament championships. St. John's reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 27 years before losing 80-75 to No. 1 overall seed Duke on Friday night.

Pitino earned his 900th career win on the court this season and said he'd like to reach 1,000. He is 81-25 at St. John's and coming off consecutive 30-win seasons.

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