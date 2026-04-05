Kennedy Space Center director helps launch new era of spaceflight

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — For Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro, NASA’s return to the Moon is deeply personal.

A second-generation space worker, Petro recalls watching the very first space shuttle roll out in 1981, a moment that helped inspire her career.

Now, she’s helping lead the next chapter with Artemis II, which will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon.

Petro says the mission is not only a critical step toward landing humans on the Moon again, but also a chance to inspire a new generation to see themselves as part of space history.

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