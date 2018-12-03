0 UCF and LSU to play in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl

ORLANDO (UCFKnights.com) - The UCF Knights are going to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game for the second straight season. The Knights won Saturday’s American Athletic Conference Championship and on Sunday accepted their invitation to the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

The No. 7 Knights will take on No. 11 LSU on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. MT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Tickets for the Fiesta Bowl are available now and fans are encouraged to purchase through UCF for a number of reasons.

The number of tickets UCF sells for a bowl game can help the athletic department present the best possible bowl scenario for the Knights. It is critical that UCF fans purchase bowl game tickets from UCFKnights.com, as institutional ticket purchases can impact future bowl opportunities. Here are a few reasons to order through UCF:

Strengthen UCF's candidacy for major bowls selection in the future.

By waiting to get tickets through secondary websites, you could impede UCF's profile and standing.

Purchasing through UCF athletics directly benefits your Knights financially.

It's important that we show the country how great UCF fans are!

Know where you are sitting without risking secondary markets.

Thousands of good tickets are available now! Get the best seats among multiple levels with fair prices.

Everyone who orders bowl tickets through UCF will receive a commemorative ticket and back-to-back perfect season gift.

