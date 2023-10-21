UCF set to visit No. 6 Oklahoma live on Channel 9

NORMAN, Okla. -- On Saturday at 12:00 in a game you can watch on Channel 9, UCF is set to visit No. 6 Oklahoma.

The Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) are still winless in the Big 12 in their debut season in the conference. UCF lost to Kansas State, Baylor and Kansas and enter Saturday’s matchup in Norman coming off a bye week.

No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) is also coming off a bye week. The Sooners are led by former UCF quarterback and Heisman hopeful Dillon Gabriel. Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30 in the Red River Rivalry two weeks ago.

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is starting Saturday’s game at Oklahoma. He has been banged up since suffering a leg injury in the second game of the season at Boise State.

