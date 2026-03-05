US adds Monique Billings and Rae Burrell for FIBA World Cup qualifier in Puerto Rico

Monique Billings and Rae Burrell were added Thursday to the U.S. women's basketball roster for the FIBA World Cup qualifier next week in Puerto Rico.

The pair will replace Aliyah Boston and Sonia Citron, who are no longer able to compete in the tournament that will take place in San Juan. Boston missed the Unrivaled playoffs with what was described as a right lower extremity injury. Citron missed the end of the regular season of Unrivaled with the same injury designation as Boston.

Billings was part of the 2017 USA under-23 national team that was undefeated at the Four Nations Tournament. Burrell will be making her U.S. competitive debut.

They'll join a talented group led by young stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers. The Americans also will have 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard won the 3x3 bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen rounds out the roster.

U.S. Olympic coach Kara Lawson will lead the team in San Juan for the first part of the tournament before returning to Duke to prepare the Blue Devils for the NCAA Tournament. She'll be assisted by Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbets and Stephanie White. The trio were court coaches at that U.S. training camp in December.

The U.S. will face Senegal, Puerto Rico, Italy, New Zealand and Spain in the tournament. The Americans have already qualified for the World Cup in Berlin from Sept. 4-13.

The Americans are looking for a fifth consecutive World Cup championship.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.