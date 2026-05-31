Vázquez’s first-half header lifts Mexico past Australia 1-0 in a World Cup warm-up

PASADENA, Calif. — Defender Johan Vazquez scored a first-half goal and Mexico beat Australia 1-0 on Saturday night in a warm-up match for the World Cup.

On a corner kick taken by Alexis Vega, Vázquez connected with a header that went in past the right post of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the 27th minute.

Mexico extended its unbeaten streak to seven games this year and has not lost since Nov. 18, when it fell 2-1 to Paraguay in a friendly match in San Antonio.

Mexico will open World Cup play June 11 against South Africa at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. On the 18th, it will face South Korea in Guadalajara and close out the first round against Czechia on the 24th.

The Mexicans will have one last warm-up match next Thursday night in Toluca against Serbia.

Australia will open the tournament against Turkey on June 13 in Vancouver, British Columbia, then play the United States in Seattle on the 19th, and conclude the group stage against Paraguay on the 25th, in Santa Clara, California.

The Australians last friendly match will be June 6, when they take on Switzerland at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

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