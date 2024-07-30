Action 9 consumer investigative reporter Jeff Deal joined the Channel 9 Eyewitness News team in 2006.

After 17 years covering some of the biggest stories in central Florida for WFTV, Deal was promoted to Action 9 consumer investigator in 2023. He’s just the second investigator to head the Action 9 team since its creation in 1991.

Even before he joined Action 9, Deal had a passion for helping consumers.

One of his consumer investigations uncovered shocking business practices at a parking lot near Port Canaveral, where the owner was joyriding in customers’ cars while they were away on cruises.

The business closed down and the story garnered worldwide attention, earning WFTV the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award.

Deal has also been honored with a National Headliner Award and other regional awards during his journalism career.

His main priority is to help consumers protect their families and their wallets by shedding light on scams, rip-offs and questionable business practices.

Deal and the Action 9 team have already helped consumers recover tens of thousands of dollars, and they continue to work to hold those responsible for the losses accountable.

He enjoys life in Central Florida with his wife Beth and their son.

As a graduate of Texas Christian University, Jeff is a fan of Horned Frog sports and is now excited to have UCF and TCU in the same conference.

If you have a consumer complaint that you would like Deal and the Action 9 team to look into, you can email action9@wftv.com and jeff.deal@wftv.com.

