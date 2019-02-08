Karla Ray anchors Eyewitness News This Morning on Saturday and Sundays, and is an investigative reporter for the 9 Investigates unit.
Karla joined the Eyewitness News team in October 2012 after spending two and a half years covering news on the Southwest Florida coast. She
Through her work as an investigative reporter in the Fort Myers market, Karla exposed a billing dispute may have led to a man's death, leading to sweeping changes at Naples Community Health. She also brought viewers the story of Aaron Edwards during the 2012 legislative session in Tallahassee, as the boy fought to have a claims bill passed following an injury at Lee Memorial Health. The $15-million bill became the second-largest judgment awarded through the Florida legislature. Her coverage earned her an Emmy nomination in the fall of 2012 and a regional Edward R. Murrow award in spring of 2013.
Before moving to Florida, she worked in the Black Hills of South Dakota for CBS affiliate KELO-TV. While cutting her teeth in the news business, Karla did everything from reporting to shooting video, editing, producing and anchoring. She was solely responsible for KELO-TV's western South Dakota coverage, keeping tabs on 19 counties in two time zones.
A photographer in her spare time, she's happy to now have endless scenery to capture in sunny Florida. She enjoys spending her spare time with her fiancé and their puppy, a Pekingese named Murrow.
