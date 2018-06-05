0 Orlando spring break: What to do

For families heading to Disney World or college kids looking for a party, there are plenty of spring break options in Orlando.



Here are some of the must-see Orlando attractions and activities in the area that are especially popular during spring break.



Disney World

There's so much to see and do at Disney World, one of Orlando's premier attractions. The list includes 27 themed resort hotels, four theme parks, two water parks, two themed miniature golf courses, one camping resort, a downtown-like shopping district and other entertainment venues. Epcot and the Magic Kingdom are perennial favorites, but your little nature lovers might also enjoy Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom, which is the true "gone wild" spring break option. Spring break is also a great time to get good deals at Disney, including hotel stay and dining bargains designed just for spring breakers and Florida residents.



Beach parties

From boogie board riding to sunset gazing, several Florida beaches provide just the right vibe for a party-and-relax spring break. Ranked No. 6 on Tripping's list of the "6 Best Spring Break Beaches in Florida," Central Florida's Cocoa Beach is considered the surfing capital of Florida and is home to the Original Ron Jon Surf Shop, the only 24-hour surf shop in the state.



OSW Drifting: Total Drift Complex is a showcase of drifting. That's the technique in which the driver intentionally oversteers and loses traction in the rear wheels but maintains control around corners. This drifting race and exhibition format is something spring breakers might want to check out. OSW Drifting usually offers a three-day bash, complete with a chance to drift, right around spring break each year.



It may be difficult to select just one favorite bar in the Orlando area for spring break. Zany mixologists, bar games and drinking chants are the foundation of a Florida spring break, and a wide selection of all the above is captured in the 407 Area list of Best Bars and Nightclubs in Orlando for Spring Break.



State parks

When school's out for spring break, make a true vacation of it with a camping or day trip to a Central Florida state park. One top choice: Wekiwa Springs State Park, located at the headwaters of the Wekiwa River, reflects the days when Timucuan Indians fished and hunted these lands. It includes 13 miles of trails, hiking and kayaking. Camping options include primitive campsites and more elaborate full-facility campgrounds. If your family or college spring break crowd includes both nature lovers and those who are drawn to tourist attractions, Wekiwa is a reasonable one-hour drive from such Central Florida attractions as Epcot.



Where to cool off in Orlando

From beaches to splash pads, there are plenty of ways to cool off in Orlando. Buena Vista Watersports is a family-owned recreational water sports facility that sits on a white sand beach along Lake Bryan in Orlando's Buena Vista area. It's surrounded by cypress trees and is a great place to bond with the family and burn lots of energy, with activities that include jet skis, paddleboards, tubes and usually at least one spring break event or festival each year.

Go old school and hit a splash pad! MyCentralFloridaFamily.com had this insider tip for Orlando spring break fun: Hit a splash pad. Some splash pads open just for spring break season, according to the blog's comprehensive list.



One splash pad that's open year-round is Dr. P. Phillips Community Park. It only charges $1 per person per session, which last from either 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or 3 p.m.-5 p.m. in the winter months, including March spring breaks.

