ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of you who rely on I-4 to get you out of downtown Orlando every day will need to find a detour.
FDOT closed the westbound I-4 entrance from Amelia Street on Monday. It will stay closed for the next year and a half.
I-4 Ultimate crews said the closure is necessary for construction on the new elevated lanes through downtown Orlando.
FDOT was supposed to close the ramp Monday at 10 p.m., but the ramp was closed 12 hours early. Channel 9 checked on the ramp Monday at 9 a.m., and the ramp to I-4 from Amelia was already closed.
"The detour route is to continue southbound on Hughey Avenue and to enter westbound I-4 from the on-ramp at South Street," FDOT said.
BELOW: Map showing suggested detour down Hughey Avenue and onto the South Street on-ramp near Amway Center.
This change isn't the only one westbound I-4 drivers will experience this week. FDOT crews are also making changes near the Mall at Millenia, which will affect drivers who get on and off I-4 westbound from John Young Parkway and Conroy Road. Click here to read more about those changes.
