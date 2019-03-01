I-4 Ultimate: Noticeable change coming to area near Mall at Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for another noticeable change on I-4 as crews reach another stage of the I-4 Ultimate project.
Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, crews will shift the traffic pattern along I-4 westbound between John Young Parkway and Conroy Road.
Related Headlines
A new, temporary ramp system will combine traffic from the I-4 westbound on-ramp at John Young Parkway to the I-4 exit ramp to Conroy.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman drowned hours-old grandson, buried him to ‘prevent family shame,’ police say
- One dead after small plane crashes into building near Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Retired officer who once worked at schools arrested on child porn charges
- VIDEO: 18-year-old ‘fantasized of committing murder,' stabbed mother to death unprovoked, affidavit says
The exit for the westbound I-4 ramp to Conroy Road (Exit 78) will shift nearly a half-mile sooner, FDOT said. Traffic will exit westbound I-4 to a temporary two-lane ramp system.
“As you come up and over John Young Parkway, start looking on the right-hand side for that exit ramp just after passing the Harley-Davidson dealer,” said I-4 Ultimate spokesperson Dave Parks. “Folks coming on I-4 from John Young Parkway will stay to the right and go about another half-mile down this temporary roadway before joining I-4.”
>> Get breaking traffic alerts with the WFTV News App
If you use John Young Parkway to get on I-4 westbound, you will continue to get on the ramp just as you always did, but you will stay on the ramp longer, until you merge with I-4 traffic, Parks said.
Drivers entering westbound I-4 from John Young Parkway must be prepared to merge onto westbound I-4 to avoid continuing to Conroy Road, FDOT said.
According to Parks, 16,000 cars exit to Conroy Road from westbound I-4 each day, and 10,500 cars get onto westbound I-4 from John Young Parkway each day.
Parks said this traffic pattern will be in place for a couple of months.
On Monday night, the westbound I-4 on-ramp from John Young Parkway and the exit ramp to Conroy Road will temporarily close to shift the ramps to the temporary ramp system, FDOT said.
>> Traffic tracker: Monitor traffic delays in real time
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}