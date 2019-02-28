A person has died at a home near Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Wednesday evening at a home in the Winter Park Pines neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a home on Cornwall Road near Banchory Road and North Semoran Boulevard, not far from the Cady Way Trail.
Investigators said they discovered an unresponsive person in the home who has since been pronounced dead.
No other details were given.
#ICYMI: we were live at 10pm near 633 Cornwall Rd. in Winter Park. Per @OrangeCoSheriff:— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) February 28, 2019
At 8:35p.m. OCSO received a “man down” call... A victim was found inside the home, unresponsive and has since been pronounced deceased... #BREAKING #WFTV @WFTV @MarthaSugalski @JEstevezWFTV pic.twitter.com/C7ff8jW6EY
