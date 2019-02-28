  • A person has died at a home near Winter Park

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Wednesday evening at a home in the Winter Park Pines neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a home on Cornwall Road near Banchory Road and North Semoran Boulevard, not far from the Cady Way Trail.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Markeith Loyd to judge: 'God's my only judge ... You're a referee'

    Investigators said they discovered an unresponsive person in the home who has since been pronounced dead.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

    Read: Bill proposes dog-petting while driving be made illegal in Florida

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories